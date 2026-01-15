Police reports Jan. 1, 2026

rrested on a warrant for failure to appear Nov. 22 at 1728 Truman Road.

According to court documents, on Jan. 23, 2025, Jimena Corrales was arrested for driving while barred; Corrales has a barred license for being a habitual offender.

Corrales initially posted a surety bond in the amount of $2,000 Jan. 23 with a promise to appear. When Corrales failed to appear at her pretrial conference Nov. 21, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Nov. 25, Corrales entered a plea of guilty. The state accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Corrales to time served in jail.

Second-degree theft against an older individual resulted in the arrest of an Osceola woman.

According to court documents, from Jan. 1, 2025, to Nov. 26, Jackie Miller was the power of attorney for the victim, a dependent adult who requires a POA to manage her finances due to a cognitive impairment. In her role, Miller was responsible for the victim’s monthly bill at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola. The nursing home contacted local law enforcement to report Miller had not been paying the bill, which came to $8,298.55.

Documents state that the victim would receive income from IPERS and Social Security each month, with bank records showing Miller transferring that money to her own account and spending the money for her personal benefit.

Upon being interviewed, Miller admitted to transferring money to her own account and not paying the nursing home bill.

Miller was arrested Nov. 26 and a surety bond in the amount of $10,000 was posted Nov. 26.

Andres Herrera Gudino, Lamoni, was arrested Nov. 28 at 2400 College Drive for fifth degree theft.

According to court documents, officers responded to a report of a shoplifter at Walmart who was trying to leave the store.

After talking with Walmart asset protection, they learned that Herrera Gudino had put a black vest on under his coat and a wireless JBL speaker in his pocket, the items totaling $58.76.

Herrera Gudino was arrested and trespassed from Walmart. A cash bond of $300 was posted Nov. 28 with a promise to appear.

Arraignment is scheduled for an Osceola man accused of child endangerment and domestic abuse - first offense.

According to court documents, on Dec. 2, 2025, two minor children were left under the care of Michael Hurst. During that time, one of the children got a cut on their lip and stated “he hit me” with an open hand.

The children’s mother told officers that both kids had bruising on them. Hurst stated he had disciplined both children before, sometimes by “popping them in the mouth.” The mother told officers the cut on the child’s lip had not been there earlier in the day.

Hurst appeared before court Dec. 3 and was released on his own recognizance.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Davis County woman who failed to appear for her pretrial conference.

According to court documents, on Dec. 4 Wendie McCuen stated to Walmart staff and law enforcement that she had stolen items from Walmart including gel nail polish, scissors, a crochet hook, Pantene, shoes and hair accessories with an estimated total of $64.32.

At the time, she had the shoes and other items inside of a purse located on her person. McCuen was charged with fifth degree theft.

At the time of the theft investigation, McCuen had knowingly given officers the wrong name, using a family member’s name instead as she wanted to avoid going back to jail in Des Moines. She was arrested and released Dec. 5 on her own recognizance.

McCuen failed to appear at her Dec. 23 pretrial conference and an arrest warrant was issued with bond set at $600 cash only.

John Stansell, New Virginia, was arrested Dec. 10 at 2400 College Drive for violation of probation.

According to court documents, on July 9, 2025, officers responded to a report of a drunk driver in rural Clarke County. Officers located the individual, identified as Stansell, in the middle of the road in the 2400 block of Pacific Street slumped over the steering wheel with the vehicle running.

Stansell admitted to drinking and that he should not have been driving. He was arrested and released on $300 bond July 11.

Stansell entered a plea of not guilty July 31, and then later a plea of guilty on Sept. 10. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with all but two of those days suspended with credit for any days previously served. Stansell was also placed on probation for one year.

As part of Stansell’s probation, he was placed on a SCRAM remote breath monitor test. His probation officer reported that he had missed multiple SCRAM tests and tested positive for alcohol on one of the tests. Due to this, an arrest warrant was issued with no bond set until Stansell appeared before the magistrate.

At Stansell’s appearance Dec. 11, bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety. His probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve the original sentence of 30 days with credit for time served.