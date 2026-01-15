Jan. 1, 2026 accident reports

Little information is known following a hit-and-run reported Nov. 25, 2025.

According to an Osceola Police report, a legally parked 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was hit by an unknown vehicle and driver while the Chevrolet was unoccupied. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without reporting the accident, which caused damage to the back bumper of the truck.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 and minor to the Chevrolet.

–––––

A hit-and-run was reported Nov. 24 at the intersection of W. Main and S. McLane streets.

According to an Osceola Police report, a 2025 International semi driven by Douglas Head of Derby was stopped facing east at the intersection of West McLane and South Main streets. He was hit by an unknown full-size pickup causing damage to the semi’s trailer; the driver then left the scene.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 and minor to the International.

–––––

Minor damages were reported following an accident Nov. 28 at the Interstate 35 southbound exit ramp to Highway 34.

According to an Osceola Police report, Wigberto Nunez-Maisonet, Olathe, Kansas, was stopped at the stop sign entrance to Highway 34 in a 2023 Toyota 4Runner waiting for traffic to pass so he could turn east onto Highway 34. Behind him was a 2016 Honda Odyssey driven by Dar Ceu of Clive. Ceu told officers he was looking at eastbound traffic and believed Nunez-Maisonet had entered the roadway, at which point he pulled forward. However, Nunez-Maisonet had not moved and Ceu struck the front side of Nunez-Maisonet.

Damages are estimated at $5,000 to the Toyota and $3,500 to the Honda.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident Nov. 28 at 100 W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola Police report, the driver of a 2022 Honda Pilot was parked at a gas pump fueling their vehicle. Cruz Rodriguez of Johnston pulled into a parking spot in front of the store in a 2013 Dodge Dart. Rodriguez accidentally put the vehicle in reverse instead of park causing the Dodge to back straight into the front bumper of the Honda, causing a small crack by the license plate.

Damages are estimated as minor to both with $2,500 to the Honda and $1,000 to the Dodge.

–––––

Snow-covered roads caused a single-vehicle accident Nov. 28 on Interstate 35.

According to an Osceola police report, Alisha Reaves of Williamsburg, Virginia, was headed southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2014 Kia Soul. In between the 33 and 34 mile markers, Reaves lost control of her vehicle due to slick, snow-covered roads and went into the ditch. She hit her back fender and bumper on the post for the Exit 33 sign.

Damage is estimated at $8,000 and disabling to the Kia and $0 to the sign post owned by the State of Iowa.

–––––

One person was transported to the emergency room following an accident Nov. 29 at the intersection of South Fillmore and East McLane streets.

According to an Osceola Police report, Larry Kirscher of Osceola was westbound on West McLane Street/Highway 34 in a 2006 Ford Ranger while Rhonda Earley, Osceola, was at a stop sign in the 300 block of South Fillmore Street in a 2015 Ford F150. Earley looked but did not see Kirscher before she pulled away from the stop sign in front of Kirscher, who was unable to stop due to a partially snow-covered road.

Kirscher’s front bumper hit the B pillar of Earley’s vehicle, which caused damage to his front bumper and Earley’s driver’s side. Earley told officers she didn’t think she was injured, but she consented to be transported to the hospital to for assessment.

Disabling damage of $5,000 was estimated for both vehicles.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident Nov. 30 at the intersection of East Jefferson and South Adams streets.

According to an Osceola Police report, Jessica Smith of Osceola was northbound on South Adams Street in a 2011 Nissan Murano while Donald Haltom, Osceola, was eastbound on East Jefferson Street in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. At the four-way stop intersection, Haltom did not see Smith when he turned onto South Adams Street and hit her vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $2,500 and functional to the Nissan and $1,500 and minor to the Chevrolet.

–––––

Minor damages were reported following a two semi accident Nov. 30 in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola Police report, a 2019 Freightliner was in a parking stall waiting to leave. A 2026 Freightliner driven by Boubacar Magawata of Indianapolis, Indiana, rounded a corner too tight and hit the brush guard of the 2019 Freightliner with his trailer.

Damage was estimated at $50 to the 2026 Freightliner and $7,000 to the 2019 Freightliner.