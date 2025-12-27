Nov. 27, 2025 police reports

A Corydon man was arrested Nov. 7 at 112 N. Adams St. on three offenses.

According to court documents, Rusty Throckmorton, arrived at the above address to pick up his children. Witnesses at the residence stated that Throckmorton came up to the house saying he wanted to beat up one of the parties inside. Throckmorton then drove around the back of the house and the sound of breaking glass was heard. It was discovered that a large dent was in the driver’s side door of a truck and the window broken out; Throckmorton was the only one around the truck at that time. He currently has a barred driver’s license in the state of Iowa.

Throckmorton was arrested for driving while barred, assault - contact insulting or offensive and fourth degree criminal mischief. He was released Nov. 8 on a promise to appear and $3,200 surety bond.

–––––

David DeLuna, Austin, Minnesota, was arrested Nov. 9 at 202 S. Main St. for third-degree arson, possession of a controlled substance - second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, on Nov. 9 DeLuna was at Osceola Laundry where he intentionally lit a poster on fire inside the building. This caused damage to the poster and the wall. DeLuna was then found to be in possession of a clear wrapper that had a white crystalline substance in it that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. DeLuna was also in possession of a glass pipe, commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, which had burnt residue in it.

For the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, DeLuna was released on his own recognizance Nov. 9. For the charges of arson and possession of a controlled substance, bond was set at $4,000 cash only.

–––––

An Osceola woman was arrested Nov. 13 in the 1700 block of N. Main St. on a warrant for two counts of third degree sexual abuse and false imprisonment.

According to court documents, on Oct. 25 Bethany Otto was at the Osceola Eagles Club when she approached another patron at the bar and proceeded to reach her hand into the patron’s pants. Otto then followed the victim into the restroom where she closed the door and stood in front of it so the other party could not leave. Otto began kissing the victim and after being told to stop again reached her hand into the victim’s pants and sexually assaulted the victim.

Bond in the amount of $11,000 was posted Nov. 13.

–––––

Burglary and breaking and entering was reported Nov. 13 at 2500 College Drive.

–––––

Violation of probation resulted in the arrest of Tammy Downey of Kellerton Nov. 14.

According to court documents, on July 29, 2024, Downey pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - cocaine - in Wapello County court. As part of her suspended sentence, Downey was placed on probation for five years.

On Sept. 19, 2025, Downey was pulled over on a routine traffic stop in Ringgold County. Due to Downey’s history, officers requested a K-9 be deployed. The K-9 gave a positive alert and a subsequent search of the vehicle made the discovery of prescription pills. Downey admitted the pills did not belong to her. Downey was arrested and released on her own recognizance.

Based on the arrest, Downey’s probation officer requested a probation revocation hearing Oct. 27 in Wapello County. When Downey failed to appear, a warrant was issued for her arrest with bond set at $5,000 cash only. Downey was arrested in Clarke County at the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and Ariel Circle. She was released Nov. 14 on $5,000 cash bond and promise to appear in Wapello County court.