Nov. 27, 2025 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident Nov. 13 at 517 E. Clay St.

According to an Osceola Police report, the driveways at both 517 and 527 are adjoined. A 2007 Chevrolet C1500 was sitting in the driveway at 527 facing south while the driver detailed the truck; the passenger door was open. A 2006 Chevrolet Impala was parked facing north in 517’s driveway with Makayla Watkins, Osceola, in the driver’s seat.

As Watkins began to back southbound towards the street, she struck the door of the truck with her car’s mirror. This caused damage to the right front door and right fender to the truck and damage to the car’s mirror.

Damages to both are estimated at minor, with $3,000 to the C1500 and $500 to the Impala.

–––––

A collision in the Clarke High School parking lot, 800 One Tribe Drive, resulted in minor damages to one vehicle.

According to an Osceola Police report, Carlos Juarez Solis, Osceola, was attempting to straighten a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado by reversing into a spot. In doing so he backed up too far and hit a legally parked 2005 Buick LaCrosse causing minor damages to the front grill and hood area.

Damages are estimated at $0 to the Chevrolet and $1,000 to the Buick.