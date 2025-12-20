Nov. 20, 2025 police reports

A Bloomfield man was arrested Oct. 30 in the 300 block of West Cass Street for operating while under the influence - first offense and possession a controlled substance - marijuana first offense.

According to court documents, Osceola Police observed a white Dodge truck in the 300 block of South Delaware Street with a flashing green light and amber top light activated. As officers came around the block to check on the vehicle, they were notified by dispatch about a possible domestic situation involving a vehicle’s description and location that matched the one seen.

Back on Delaware Street, officers saw a female subject walking north and the Dodge turning east onto West Cass Street. Officers located the truck and saw Levi Hamilton exiting it. Upon further investigation, Hamilton admitted to having a bag of marijuana in his pocket along with a small amount of THC wax and a glass pipe. Hamilton admitted to having another pipe in his truck. He said he had previously had a medical marijuana card in Iowa but doesn’t currently.

During the course of the investigation, officers noted a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from Hamilton’s person. Hamilton stated that he and his fiancee had been in an argument and she had attempted to leave the vehicle while he was driving, so he pulled over to let her out. He admitted to having had alcohol earlier that evening and consented to field sobriety testing.

Hamilton gave clues of intoxication on each test. An initial BrAC test indicated levels over .08, with a sample of his breath given at the law enforcement center at .146%.

Hamilton was released on $1,000 bond and promise to appear Oct. 31.

–––––

Bret Northway, Osceola, was arrested Oct. 31 at the intersection of West Clay and Clarke streets for driving while license suspended, denied, revoked or canceled. Northway was released on his own recognizance Oct. 31.

–––––

Lois Buchanan, Osceola, was arrested Oct. 31 at 220 Townline Road on a warrant.

According to court documents, Buchanan had been observed on camera concealing a box of Tylenol and leaving a store without paying for the product valued at $7.49. A warrant for third degree theft was then issued.

Buchanan was released on $200 cash bond and a promise to appear Oct. 31.

–––––

Public intoxication resulted in the arrest of an Osceola man Nov. 1.

According to court documents, Osceola Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Warren Court for three to four individuals knocking on the door of a residence; the caller stated they believed the individuals to be minors and intoxicated.

One individual, Mario Moreno, was falling down and admitted to being “messed up,” with superficial scratches and red marks that appeared to have come from the barbed wire behind the caller’s residence.

Moreno was released on his own recognizance Nov. 1.

–––––

Theft from building was reported at 114 N. Main St. on Nov. 8.

–––––

Aleson Elliott, Murray, was arrested Nov. 3 in the 100 block of West McLane Street for driving while barred.

According to court documents, Elliott was observed operating a 1999 GMC on Highway 34 in Osceola; Elliott has a barred driver’s license.

She was released on her own recognizance Nov. 4.

–––––

Alfonso Hernandez, Osceola, was arrested Nov. 4 in the 300 block of North Lincoln Street for driving while barred.

According to court documents, Hernandez was observed operating a 2014 Chevrolet; he has a barred diver’s license.

Hernandez was released on $300 cash bond and promise to appear Nov. 5.

–––––

Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Nov. 5 at 313 S. Adams St.

–––––

Ricky Young, Corydon, was arrested Nov. 5 near the Interstate 35 northbound exit ramp for driving while barred.

According to court documents, Osceola Police had been notified by another law enforcement agency stating that Young had just left their area and had a barred license. Officers later observed a 2016 Kia driven by a person who matched a driver’s license photo of Young. Officers initiated a traffic stop, confirmed it was Young and arrested him.

Young was released Nov. 5 after posting $2,000 bond and signing a promise to appear.

–––––

Theft from vehicle was reported at 1220 Truman Road on Nov. 6.

–––––

A California man was arrested at 2010 W. Clay St. Nov 5 for second degree motor vehicle theft.

According to court documents, Osceola Police officers received a notification from Flock Safety, a security company, that a stolen blue Dodge Dakota with Nebraska license plates had driven past a Flock camera in Osceola. At Pilot Travel Center, officers located the vehicle and found the driver, later identified as Dustin Crecelius of Los Angeles, in the driver’s seat.

Crecelius’ bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

–––––

An Osceola woman was arrested Nov. 6 for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

According to court documents, Tori Virchow and the victim were having an argument inside of a house. During the argument, Virchow struck the victim in the face, knocking his glasses and hearing aids off. The victim had dried blood found on his left ear.

Virchow was released on her own recognizance Nov. 6.

–––––

Sully Cobb, Weldon, was arrested Nov. 6 at 100 W. McLane St. for driving while barred.

According to court documents, Osceola Police officers conducting a stationary patrol in the 300 block of W. McLane St. observed Cobb drive past in a 1999 GMC; Cobb was known to officers to have barred driving privileges until Aug. 20, 2029. A traffic stop was conducted and Cobb arrested.

Cobb was released Nov. 6 on a promise to appear and posting $2,000 bond.

–––––

Purse-snatching was reported Nov. 7 at 777 Casino Drive.

–––––

Cody Hartman, Osceola, was arrested Nov. 8 at 2400 College Drive for trespass - first offense.

According to court documents, Hartman knowingly went into Osceola Walmart, stating he needed to purchase some Band-Aids. However, Hartman had trespassed Oct. 6, 2024, and was not allowed in the store.

Bond was set at $2,000 cash only.