Nov. 20, 2025 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident Nov. 4 in the Walmart parking lot, 2400 College Drive.

According to an Osceola Police report, Joyce Cummings, Truro, was traveling north through the parking lot in a 2015 Ford Focus. As she passed a parking stall, a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Steven Smith of Weldon backed into Cummings. This caused damage to the right front door of the Focus and the left corner of the rear bumper of the F150.

Damages are estimated at minor to both, with $2,500 to the Focus and $500 to the F150.