Nov. 13, 2025 police reports

A third offense for operating while under the influence resulted in the arrest of an Osceola woman Oct. 27.

According to court documents, a family member of Kimberly Werner called law enforcement to state that Werner was intoxicated and going to purchase more alcohol. Osceola Police arrived at Casey’s General Store, 114 N. Main St., to find Werner walking back to her car with a newly purchased bottle of vodka; she was observed to be unsteady on her feet.

Officers asked Werner to perform field sobriety testing, to which she consented and failed. During the 15-minute deprivation period, Werner admitted to officers to having consumed alcohol prior to driving to Casey’s. When asked to perform a breath test, Werner refused. She was detained while a search warrant was obtained and transported to the law enforcement center. During the transport, officers would smell an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her person both in the car and at the office.

Werner was released Oct. 27 on $5,000 surety bond and a promise to appear. Trial information against Werner was entered by Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson on Nov. 5; Werner has two previous operating while intoxicated charges in the past four years.

Arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 20 at Clarke County Courthouse.

-----

An attempted burglary by a Minnesota man Oct. 28 ended in his arrest for attempted burglary of a vehicle - third degree and interference with official acts.

According to court documents, David DeLuna of Austin, Minnesota, was observed at 1706 Jeffreys Drive on Casey’s store cameras opening the door to a vehicle that did not belong to him. It was suspected that DeLuna intended to commit a theft in the vehicle, but walked away after being approached by another person. When DeLuna was confronted by Osceola police the following day, he resisted the arrest, requiring officers to use force to place handcuffs on him. The previous day, DeLuna had been cited for trespassing - first offense.

Trial information against DeLuna for the charge of attempted burglary was entered by Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson Oct. 31. Bond was set at $1,000 for attempted burglary cash or surety and $300 for interference with official acts cash or surety.

Following a bond review on Nov. 6, DeLuna was released on his own recognizance. He pleaded guilty to trespass - first offense, which was accepted by the courts; he was fined $500. The court dismissed his other two cases.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 16 at the Clarke County Courthouse.

----

Theft was reported in the 1000 block of South Ridge Road on Oct. 29.

----

Christopher Parkhurst, Ridgeway, Missouri, was arrested Oct. 28 at 100 S. Main St. on a warrant for willful injury causing serious injury.

According to court documents, on Dec. 15, 2024, Parkhurst assaulted a female victim in Osceola by hitting her in the face with a phone and choking her before throwing her against a bed frame. The victim went to Clarke County Hospital Dec. 18 where she was admitted for broken ribs.

An x-ray revealed fractures to two ribs and a partial collapse of her right middle lobe and right lower lobe of her lung. The victim was transferred to Lutheran Hospital where she spent seven days and had to have a chest tube inserted.

A warrant for Parkhurst’s arrest was issued Oct. 16 with no bond set until appearance. Parkhurst appeared before the court Oct. 28 where bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

Trial information against Parkhurst was filed Oct. 31 by Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson with arraignment scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Clarke County Courthouse.

-----

Lack of child support payments put one man in jail Oct. 29.

According to court documents, a warrant was issued for the arrest and jailing of Cole Paulsen, Osceola, on Oct. 15 as Paulsen was found guilty of one count contempt for nonpayment of his monthly child support obligation. Documents filed July 15 showed Paulsen to owe child support in excess of $16,000.

On Sept. 4, Paulsen agreed to be held in contempt for lack of child support payments, to be sentenced to 10 days with sentencing withheld if he remained current on his child support obligation, continued to pay his monthly amount due and a set amount towards his overdue support. It was stated 12 timely payments towards support may purge the finding of contempt.

In the issue for an arrest warrant, Paulsen was said to have not purged his jail sentence due to lack of timely payment plus past-due support.

Paulsen was arrested at 312 W. McLane St.

-----

An Osceola man was arrested for driving while barred Oct. 28.

According to court documents, Leonardo Zamora was observed on surveillance video exiting his apartment on West Jefferson Street and getting into the driver’s seat of a Dodge Charger. He was then seen driving away. Zamora’s privilege to drive in Iowa is barred until April 16, 2026. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest Oct. 29 with bond set at $2,000 cash or surety.

Trial information against Zamora was entered Nov. 5 by Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson with arraignment scheduled for Nov. 21 at the Clarke County Courthouse with bond continued.