Nov. 13, 2025 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident Oct. 31 at the intersection of Highway 69 north and Clay Street.

According to an Osceola Police report, Evelyn Bierce, Murray, was traveling east on Clay Street in a 2012 GMC Terrain, intending to turn north onto Highway 69; there is a stop sign at this intersection. Traveling south on Highway 69/Main Street was a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Melanie Blomquist of Des Moines. Bierce did not see Blomquist and pulled out in front of her. This caused Blomquist to strike the driver’s side of Bierce’s vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 and severe to the GMC and $3,000 and minor to the Dodge. There were injuries reported.