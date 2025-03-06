Jan. 23 accident report

No citations were issued following an accident on Jan. 7 in the Osceola Foods parking lot, 1027 Warren Ave.

According to an Osceola police report, Anita Alcala de Berber, Osceola, was arriving at Osceola Foods for her shift. She located a parking spot to park her 2015 Toyota Rav, and began to turn into it. Upon entering the parking spot, Alcala de Berber stated she heard a noise when she pushed on her brakes, and was unable to stop. She hit the rear of a legally parked 2017 Toyota Tacoma, pushing it forward approximately eight to ten feet. She continued her right turn into the parking spot, and struck the driver’s side rear of a legally parked 2013 Honda Civic, pushing it into a legally parked 2015 Chevrolet Spark. The three vehicles were all unoccupied at the time.

The 2017 Toyota had damage to the rear bumper. The Honda had damage to the driver’s side rear as well as the passenger rear. The Chevrolet had damage to the passenger front fender well and door area. It was unclear if Alcala de Berber had a defective brake system, or if the wrong pedal was pressed when trying to stop.

Damage is estimated at $,5000 to the 2015 Toyota, 2017 Toyota and 2015 Chevrolet, and $8,500 tot he 2013 Honda.