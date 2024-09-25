Sept. 5 police reports

Dona Burck, Osceola, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 512 Warren Ave. on a warrant.

–––––

Michael McAfee, Jr., Osceola, was arrested on Aug. 24 at 631 E. Ayers St. for indecent exposure and indecent contact with a child.

–––––

Bradley Weirick, Osceola, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 824 N. Main St. for consumption of alcohol in a public place - first offense, and criminal mischief - fifth degree.

–––––

Bad checks and other theft were reported on Aug. 22 in the 2000-block of W. McLane St.

–––––

Burglary/breaking and entering was reported at 710 Warren Ave. on Aug. 22.

–––––

Burglary/breaking and entering was reported at 115 W. McLane St. on Aug. 23.

–––––

Domestic violence and other theft was reported at 420 S. Gustin St. on Aug. 25.

–––––

An unattended death was reported on Aug. 25 at 108 S. Temple St.