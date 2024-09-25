Sept. 19 accident reports

No citations were issued following a single-vehicle accident on Sept. 3 on Interstate 35 southbound.

According to an Osceola police report, James Hunter of Clinton, Missouri, was traveling south on Interstate 35 in a 2003 Ford F350, pulling a 2009 Eagle camper that he had recently purchased. As he was driving, the camper became unattached and left the roadway to the right, where it overturned and stopped on its right side. There was damage to the camper, but not the truck. A small grass fire was caused by metal sparking on the roadway.

It is believed that the locking pin was unsecured, leading the camper to unhook from the truck.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

No citations were issued following an accident on Sept. 4 in the Pilot Travel Center truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, Stephen Judd of Gladstone, Missouri, was attempting to bak a 2023 Freightliner into a parking stall. As Judd was doing so, he struck the driver side door and step of a legally parked 2022 Freightliner, causing minimal damage to both vehicles.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the 2023 Freightliner and $1,500 to the 2022 Freightliner.