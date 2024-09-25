Sept. 12 accident reports

A citation for failure to yield while making a left turn was given following a two-vehicle accident on Aug. 26 at the intersection of Warren Ave. and W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola police report, Mabel Eakes, Davis City, was traveling westbound on McLane St. in a 2008 Ford Escape. Eakes had a green light as she came up on the intersection of W. McLane and Warren Ave., and continued through the intersection. At the same time, a 17-year-old driver from Chariton was traveling east on McLane St. in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, when he turned left from McLane St. to the 500-block of Warren Ave. As he did so, he collided with Eakes, who after being struck continued to move until she struck a utility pole owned by Alliant Energy.

Two occupants in Eakes’ vehicle complained of pain, and were checked over by ambulance staff but not transported. None in the Volkswagen complained of injury at the time.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 to the 2008 Ford, $3,000 to the 2014 Volkswagen, and $1,500 to the utility pole owned by Alliant Energy. The driver of the Volkswagen was given a citation.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the parking lot of Clarke County Hospital, 800 S. Fillmore St., on Aug. 27.

According to an Osceola police report, Brice Wiggins, Osceola, was pulling into a parking stall in a 1998 Ford F150. He did not turn sharp enough , and hit a legally parked 2017 Chevrolet Silverado in the adjacent stall.

Damage is estimated at $250 to the 1998 Ford and $2,000 to the 2017 Chevrolet.

–––––

No citations were issued following an incident in the City of Osceola’s tree dump on Aug. 30.

According to an Osceola police report, officers received a call on Aug. 31 from the owner of a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The owner stated that there had been an incident the night prior while her 17-year-old daughter was operating her car that resulted in damage to the vehicle. Officers went to the residence, where the daughter explained that she and some others had been at the City of Osceola’s tree dump at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 30. While there, a 2011 Mercury Mariner driven by a 16-year-old was jumping an embankment. One of the times he did this, he was unable to stop in time and ran into the passenger side door of the Chevrolet.

Damage is estimated at $3,500 to the 2012 Chevrolet and $1,000 to the 2011 Mercury.

–––––

One citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident on S. Fillmore St. on Aug. 31.

According to an Osceola police report, Javier Armentero Suarez of Osceola was traveling north on S. Fillmore St. in a 2014 Ford Edge. He stopped at the stop sign at McLane St./Highway 34, and indicated he was going to turn right. While waiting to enter the highway, Armentero Suarez was struck in the driver’s side front by a 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by Juan Lagunas de la Paz of Osceola, who was making a left turn from McLane St. onto S. Fillmore St.

Lagunas de la Paz told officers that when he was attempting to make his left hand turn, his tire blew out and pulled his vehicle into Armentero Suarez. There was a rip in the sidewall of Lagunas de la Paz’s driver’s side front tire, which was flat, but it was unclear if that had happened before or due to the accident.

Lagunas de la Paz was issued a citation for not having a valid driver’s license.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2014 Ford and $1,500 to the 2008 Toyota.