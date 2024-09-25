Aug. 29 police reports

A 15-year-old resident of Osceola was arrested on Aug. 18 for driving while barred. The juvenile was released to their mother.

Amber Rewerts, Winterset, was arrested on Aug. 16 at 2400 College Dr. for third degree theft.

Bad checks were reported on Aug. 12 at 1012 Jeffreys Dr.

Vehicle vandalism was reported on Aug. 12 at 105 S. Kossuth St.

Theft from building was reported at 100 W. McLane St. on Aug. 12.

Credit/ATM fraud was reported on Aug. 19 at 906 W. Cass St.

An animal bite was reported on Aug. 19 at 611 Wildflower Dr.