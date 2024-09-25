Aug. 29 accident reports

No citations were reported following an accident on Aug. 19 in the Pilot Travel Center truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, a legally parked 2020 Freightliner was parked facing east. As Dennis Darden of Garland, Texas, was attempting to back into a space next to the 2020 Freightliner in a 2015 Freightliner, he struck the mirror and scraped the driver side door of the 2020 with the back passenger side of his trailer, causing minor damage to both semis.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2020 Freightliner and $1,000 to the 2015 Freightliner.

–––––

On Aug. 19, Manuel Martinez Juarez of Osceola was traveling south on North Main St./Highway 69 in a 2019 Honda Ridgeline when a deer entered the roadway. Martinez Juarez was unable to avoid hitting the animal, causing damage to the front of his vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2019 Honda.