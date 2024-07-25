July 25 accident reports

One citation was issued and one injury reported in a truck v. motorcycle accident on July 7 at the intersection of Highway 34 and Southwest Blvd.

According to an Osceola police report, David Downey of Afton was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 on a 2017 Honda XR650L with a 14-year-old passenger. As Downey was approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and Southwest Blvd., a 2015 Ford F350 driven by Terry Brandt of Osceola pulled in front of Downey, intending to turn south onto Southwest Blvd. Downey attempted to brake to avoid a collision, but was unable to do so. Brandt told officers that he did not see the motorcycle before he began his turn. Downey struck the right rear fender area of the Ford, causing damage to the motorcycle and the fender of the pickup.

Downey had a visible injury to his forehead, and his passenger had a deep cut on their leg. The minor was flown via LifeFlight to Blank Hospital in Des Moines. Downey refused medical treatment and left for Des Moines in a personal vehicle.

Brant was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the 2017 Honda and $2,000 to the 2014 Ford.

–––––

Five citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on July 11 on E. McLane St. and S. Kossuth St.

According to an Osceola police report, Lacy Johnson, Osceola, was traveling west on E. McLane St. in a 2005 Ford F250. As Johnson approached the intersection of E. McLane and S. Kossuth Streets, a 2020 Toyota CH-R driven by Diane Leeper of Osceola pulled out. This caused Johnson to be struck by Leeper on the driver side back wheel by the front of Leeper’s vehicle. This caused Johnson to loose control and spin out, going up onto a curb located on the north side of E. McLane St, colliding with a school crossing stop sign owned by the City of Osceola. Johnson then reentered the roadway and came to rest with the front part of her vehicle in the walking part of the south side of E. McLane St.

Leeper told officers that she and her two passengers were traveling north in the 400-block of S. Kossuth St., and stopped at the stop sign, looked, and did not see Johnson. As she proceeded through the intersection, she struck Johnson. One witness told officers that Leeper did not stop at the stop sign, while another witness said she mostly did, then gunned it through the intersection.

Johnson was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability. Leeper was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway, failure to possess a valid license while operating a motor vehicle, dark windows or windshield and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2005 Ford, $3,000 to the 2020 Toyota and $3,000 to the stop sign owned by the City of Osceola.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the Pilot Travel Center truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St., on July 11.

According to an Osceola police report, Matthew Kane of Stockbridge, Georgia, was facing north attempting to back into a parking spot in a 2023 Freightliner. As Kane was doing so, Michael Collins of Theodore, Alabama drove by in a 2023 Volvo and did a u-turn, then headed east. As Collins did this, Kane stopped backing and waited. As Collins drove by, the middle of the passenger side of his trailer drug across the front of Kane’s semi, causing severe damage to the front. Kane said he had laid on his horn to alert Collins prior to the event, but did not get his attention.

Collins told officers that as he conducted his u-turn and headed east, Kane was already parked with his back tires on the curb. Collins said as he drove by, Kane let go of the brakes and lurched forward into him, causing damage to Collins’ rig including a red streak down the side of his trailer and two deflated tires.

Kane’s semi had a dash cam, but he had to contact his company first to try to obtain the video. A witness who say the crash but declined to fill out a statement said the accident was the fault of Collins.

Damage is estimated at $25,000 to the 2023 Freightliner and $1,500 to the 2023 Volvo.

–––––

One citation was issued following an accident on July 11 in the 1800-block of Daisy Lane.

According to an Osceola police report, Celene Castaneda, Osceola, was backing out of a driveway in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when she struck a 2019 Ford Transit, causing damage to the ladder rack of the Ford. Castenada was cited for failure to have valid insurance.

Damage is estimated at $100 to the 2014 Chevrolet and $1,000 to the 2019 Ford.

–––––

One arrested was made after a single-vehicle accident on Park Lane and S. Main St. on July 12.

According to an Osceola police report, an officer was traveling northbound in the 900-block of S. Main St. when he observed a 2006 Lincoln Town Car in the east ditch near Park Lane. He stopped to check for occupants, and shortly after was approached by the driver and owner of the vehicle, A’ryene Dalton of Osceola, who had been across the street at a family member’s house.

Dalton told the officer that she had been on Park Lane facing west, and stopped approximately 50-100-feet east of the stop sign. Dalton stated that as she began to approach the stop sign, a vehicle came from behind and cut her off, causing her to overcorrect and steer into the ditch. Officers found Dalton’s version of events not to match the evidence at the scene. Evidence suggested that Dalton most likely went into the ditch in reverse, having been south of Park Lane on S. Main St. and when began reversing, reversed straight into the ditch. The Lincoln appeared to be hung up on a culvert, and the rear tires were off the ground. Dalton did not report any new damage to the car.

While speaking with Dalton, officers believed that she may be intoxicated. She denied having had any alcoholic beverages that day, to include after having the accident. Dalton was arrested, and provided a sample of her breath that indicated a BrAC of .289%.

Damage is estimated at $0 to the 2006 Lincoln.