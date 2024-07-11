July 11 accident reports

Four citations were issued following a single-vehicle accident on June 25 on W. Webster St.

According to an Osceola police report, a 15-year-old was driving west on Webster St. in a 2006 Jeep Liberty after leaving a residence on N. Jackson St., traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver proceeded through a stop sign at Lincoln St., hitting the uneven intersection at high speeds, causing the driver to loose control. The Jeep then left the road to the left and struck a group of trees on the south side of the road, approximately 20 yards off the roadway.

Neither the driver nor a 16-year-old passenger were wearing seatbelts. Both indicated that they were speeding as they were late for a school event. Both had minor scratches and cuts, and were checked out by EMS but were not transported to the hospital.

Both occupants were cited for failure to wear/maintain safety belts, and the driver was also cited for failure to maintain control and failure to obey a stop sign.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2006 Jeep.

–––––

Two citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on June 26 in the Walmart parking lot, 2400 College Dr.

According to an Osceola police report, Mandee Barnes, Afton, was backing out of a parking spot in a 2007 Volkswagen Beetle when she saw another vehicle backing out as well, a 2008 Dodge Caliber driven by Dustin Fickes of Osceola. Barnes tried to put her car in drive, but was unable to before Fickes hit her. Fickes gave Barnes his information, then left.

Officers later located Fickes at his address, where he admitted to having a suspended license and no insurance on his vehicle. Fickes was arrested for driving under a suspended license, as well as issued a citation for that and a citation for not having insurance.

Damage is estimated at $100 to the 2008 Dodge and $1,000 to the 2007 Volkswagen.

–––––

No citations were issued after an accident at the intersection of Southwest Blvd. and Highway 34 west on June 28.

According to an Osceola police report, Isaac Ruwe of Craig, Nebraska, was traveling east on Highway 34 in a 2000 Toyota Corolla when a 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Sarah Goben of Osceola turned left from westbound Highway 34 traffic to travel south on Southwest Blvd. Goben said she did not see Ruwe, who attempted to slow down and avoid the collision but was unable to.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2000 Toyota and $3,000 to the 2018 Subaru. No injuries were reported.

–––––

An accident reported on July 2 along Highway 34 west had no citations.

According to an Osceola police report, Patric Milton, Milo, was traveling east on W. McLane St. in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze when a dog running north to south ran out in front of him, causing front damage to the vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2016 Chevrolet.

–––––

One citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident on July 3 on N. Kossuth St.

According to an Osceola police report, Rosa Ponce de Leon Chala, Osceola, was traveling westbound on Washington St. in a 2009 Honda Pilot. Rosa Estrada Escareno, Osceola, was stopped at the stop sign on Washington/Kossuth St. in a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe. Estrada Escareno drove north from the stop sign, striking Ponce de Leon Chala as she was driving through the intersection.

Estrada Escareno was cited for failure to yield upon entering an intersection.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 to the 2016 Chevrolet and $8,000 to the 2009 Honda.