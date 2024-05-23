May 23 police reports

Jesse White, Osceola, was arrested on May 14 at 114 N. Main St. for third degree theft >$750<$1,500.

–––––

Michelle Rivera, Osceola, was arrested on May 14 at the intersection of S. View Dr. and E. McLane St. for OWI - third offense. Rivera was released on May 15 on bond.

–––––

Kayla Kriete, Osceola, was arrested on May 14 in the 400-block of S. Ridge Dr. for driving under suspension. Kriete was released on May 15 of her own recognizance.

–––––

Thomas Theulen, Osceola, was arrested on May 16 at 210 E. Shaw St. for assault with bodily injury. Theulen was released on May 16 on bond.

–––––

Fredy Garcia-Francisco, Osceola, was arrested on May 16 at 207 E. Jefferson St. for domestic assault impeding air/blood flow and child endangerment. Garcia-Francisco was released on May 17 on bond.

–––––

Theft from building was reported on May 13 at 105 Ariel Circle.

–––––

Harassment was reported on May 14 at 221 Warren Ct.

–––––

A runaway was reported at 600-1 N. Main St. on April 14.

–––––

Sexual assault was reported on May 15 at 220 Townline Rd.

–––––

Harassment was reported at 314-B S. Park St. on May 15.

–––––

Vandalism was reported at 2400 College Dr. on May 16.

–––––

Found property was reported on May 18 at 600 N. State St.