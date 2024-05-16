May 16 police reports

Deven Price, Osceola, was arrested on May 9 at 716 S. Park St. for fifth degree theft <$300. Price was released on May 9 on bond.

Douglas Ringgenberg, Osceola, was arrested on May 10 in the 800-block of W. Jackson St. for public intoxication. Ringgenberg was relased on May 11 of his own recognizance.

Derrick Van Wyk, West Des Moines, was arrested on May 11 at 2010 W. Clay ST. for OWI - second offense. Van Wyk was released on May 11 on bond.

Burglary/breaking and entering was reported at 118 W. Jefferson St. on May 6.

Theft from vehicle was reported on May 12 at 1320 N. Main St.

Disorderly conduct was reported at E. Clay and N. Kossuth St.s on May 12.