May 2 police reports

Jami Canavan, Osceola, was arrested on April 23 at 2400 College Dr. for contempt - any other act. Canavan was released on April 24 of her own recognizance.

–––––

Franangelys Cristofaro, Osceola, was arrested at 2400 College Dr. on April 26 for fourth degree theft >$300<$750. Cristofaro was released on April 26 on bond.

–––––

Craig Arthur, Ogden, was arrested on April 27 at 777 Casino Dr. on hold for other agency.

–––––

Jesse White, Osceola, was arrested on April 27 in the 500-block of Southwest Blvd for possession of drug paraphernalia. White was released on April 27 of his own recognizance.

–––––

An animal bite was reported on April 23 at 329 W. Cass St.