May 2 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident on April 24 in the Lakeside Hotel Casino RV parking lot, 777 Casino Dr.

According to an Osceola police report, Russell Rothe of Duluth, Minn., pulling a fifth wheel camper behind a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, had entered the RV parking lot intending to find a parking spot. Rothe was traveling south when he made a right turn to travel down aisle “B” of the campground. There were two legally parked motorhomes across from one another in the aisle, making for a tight turn for Rothe. As he turned, Rothe clipped the driver’s side mirror of a 2000 Spar. motorhome, breaking it off.

The owner of the motorhome stated that he saw Rothe getting too close, but did not have time to come outside to warn Rothe.

Damage is estimated at $0 to the 2017 Chevrolet and $1,500 to the 2000 motorhome.

–––––

No citations were issued following a car v. mailbox accident on April 24 along S. Jackson St.

According to an Osceola police report, Richard Hays of Murray was southbound on S. Jackson St. in a 2019 Cadillc XT5 when he struck a mailbox owned by Kami Page. Hays later told officers that he was looking at his vehicle insurance information, and did not realize he had hit a mailbox.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2019 Cadillac and $200 to the mailbox.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accdient in the Pilot Travel Center truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St. on April 24.

According to an Osceola police report, witnesses told officers that a 2024 International had turned a corner too sharply and side-swidped a parked 2022 International. The driver of the truck got out and knocked on the door of the hit truck but no one answered, so the driver left the area. Another witness provided dash cam video to officers, who were later able to locate and talk with the driver of the parked truck. The driver of the 2022 International was also able to provide dash cam video to officers, allowing them to get the DOT number from the other unit.

Upon reviewing footage, officers contacted Lawrence Transportation Company and were able to obtain driver information, registration and insurance, as well as get confirmation that the driver, Theodore Khnanisho of Irving, Texas, had been at Pilot during the accident.

Damage is estimated at $4,000 to the 2022 International and $1 to the 2024 International.