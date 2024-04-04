April 4 police reports

A juvenile was arrested for assault with bodily injury.

–––––

Mikel Zamora, Osceola, was arrested on March 25 in the 100-block of W. Jefferson St. on a warrant. Zamora was released on March 28.

–––––

Mynor Lopez Maldonado was arrested on March 27 at 1729-29 Truman Rd. for violation of a no contact order - domestic. Lopez Maldonado was released on March 27 on bond.

–––––

Brianna Long, Grand River, was arrested on March 28 in the 100-block of W. Pearl St. on a warrant.

–––––

Shoplifting was reported at 2400 College Dr. on March 25.