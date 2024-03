Paul Melton, Leon, was arrested on March 21 at 777 Casino Dr. for interference with official acts, harassment in the first degree, OWI - first offense, and assault with injury to law enforcement officer.

–––––

Vandalism was reported at 315 S. Court St. on March 11.

–––––

Impersonation fraud was reported on March 12 at 420 S. Gustin St.

–––––

Theft from building was reported at 408 Warren Ave. on March 13.

–––––

An animal bite was reported at 263 Manor Dr. on March 16.