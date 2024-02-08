Feb. 8 accident reports

No citations were issued on Jan. 29 following an accident in the Casey’s parking lot at 1706 Jeffrey’s Dr.

According to an Osceola police report, Charles Wevers of Kansas City, Missouri, had just exited the scales at Casey’s in a 2020 Freightliner semi-trailer and was headed west behind the parked semis. Wevers turned around to go towards the diesel fuel island, now traveling eastbound through the parking lot. Wevers could not see the front a legally parked 2021 Freightliner when traveling next to it, and Wevers’ trailer made contact with the front driver’s side of the 2021 Freightliner, causing damage to the grill guard and the driver’s side fender. The driver of the 2021 Freightliner was asleep in the sleeper during the accident.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2020 Freightliner and $3,500 to the 2021 Freightliner.

–––––

No citations were issued in a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 4 on E. Allison St.

According to an Osceola police report, Bradley Miller of Des Moines was backing a 2022 Ford Transit Amazon delivery van out of an alley onto E. Allison St. Miller did not see a legally parked 2012 Kia Sorento parked facing east on E. Allison St., nor did his backup alarm alert him in time. The rear bumper corner of the van struck the front driver’s side bumper and fender of the Kia.

Damage is estimated at $0 to the 2022 Ford and $2,000 to the 2012 Kia.