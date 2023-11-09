Nov. 9 police reports

Bo Garland, Osceola, was arrested on Nov. 2 in Osceola for forgery - aggravated misdemeanor. Garland was released on Nov. 2 on bond.

–––––

Douglas Ringgenberg, Osceola, was arrested on Nov. 3 in the 600-block of North State Street for public intoxication. Riggenberg was released on Nov. 4 on his own recognizance.

–––––

Umar Bulis, Osceola, was arrested on Nov. 4 in the 1000-block of South Kossuth Street for driving under suspension and OWI - second offense. Bulis was released on Nov. 4 on bond.

–––––

Jennifer Seddon, Des Moines, was arrested on Nov. 4 at 1502 Jeffreys Drive for second degree theft >$1,500<$10,000.

–––––

A missing person was reported on Oct. 30 in Osceola.

–––––

Two counts of simple assault were reported at 800 North Jackson Street on Nov. 1.

–––––

Harassment was reported at 107 Ariel Circle on Nov. 1.

–––––

A warrant was served on Nov. 2 at 413 South McPherson Street.

–––––

Theft from building was reported at 263-214 Manor Drive on Nov. 3.

–––––

Theft from vehicle was reported on Nov. 4 at 1520-137 Jeffreys Drive.