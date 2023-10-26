Oct. 26 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident on Oct. 18 on Townline Road.

According to an Osceola police report, Vincent Lara of Sioux City was attempting to turn north onto Main Street from Townline Road in a 2019 Peterbilt 579 when he cut the corner too short and struck a stop sign, utility pole and mailbox with the side of his trailer. The incident was caught on the dash cam of an Osceola Police Department patrol vehicle.

Police were able to speak to Lara by phone, who did not realize he has not gotten far enough over to make his turn until he found a flat tire on his trailer, which he replaced.

Damage is estimated at $284 to the 2019 Peterbilt (cost of tire replacement), $1,200 to the utility pole owned by Alliant Energy, $1,200 to the street sign owned by the City of Osceola and $150 to the mailbox owned by Ske & See Mini Rentals.

–––––

No citations were issued following a single vehicle accident on Oct. 21 on Interstate 35 northbound.

According to an Osceola police report, Lauren McEvoy of Ankeny was traveling north on Interstate 35 in a 2014 Toyota Rav4 when she got distracted and did not make a turn in the road in time. McEvoy drove off the road onto the shoulder, and down into a steep ditch. She was unable to stop and drove through a fence, coming to rest about 150 yards down the hill. McEvoy was able to exit her vehicle, which then caught fire. She sustained injuries and was transported to the hosptial.

Damage is estimated at $15,000 to the 2014 Toyota for a complete loss. Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the fence owned by the State of Iowa - Department of Transportation.