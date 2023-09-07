Sept. 7 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident on Aug. 28 at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Highway 34.

According to an Osceola police report, Shelli Neinas of Osceola was traveling westbound on Highway 34/McLane Street in a 2011 Ford Edge, and had a green light. At the same time, Jaxsyn Boswell, Osceola, was traveling eastbound on Highway 34/McLane Street in a 2011 Buick, and was making a left turn at the stop lights north onto Warren Avenue, also with a green light.

Due to lack of witnesses, officers believed it likely that Boswell had a green light but not a green arrow, and failed to yield upon making a left turn. Neinas was assessed by EMS for an arm injury, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Damage is estimated at $15,000 to the 2011 Ford and $5,000 to the 2011 Buick.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Aug. 31 in the Hy-Vee Parking Lot, 510 West McLane Street.

According to an Osceola police report, officers met with Marilyn Harger and Ryan Peck, both of Osceola. Harger and Peck were parked across from each other (Harger in a 2017 Buick Envision and Peck in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala), and both started backing out at the same time. Both told officers that they could not see the other vehicle, and then Peck’s left rear bumper collided with Harger’s right rear bumper.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the 2006 Chevrolet and $1,500 to the 2017 Buick.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Sept. 1 following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 34 and Southwest Boulevard.

According to an Osceola police report, Hermelinda Perez Gutierrez of Osceola was at the stop stop at Southwest Boulevard and Highway 34 preparing to turn east in a 2009 Ford Focus, when she felt an impact from the rear of her vehicle. As Perez Gutierrez remained stopped to figure out what had happened, she felt another impact and pulled to the side of the road.

After officers arrived, they spoke to Alice Goering, Osceola, who was behind Perez Gutierrez in a 2015 Ford Escape. According to Goering, Perez Gutierrez had started to go and then stopped, causing Goering to strike the back of Perez Gutierrez’s vehicle. This happened again, causing Goering to again strike the back of Perez Gutierrez’s vehicle.

Perez Gutierrez and passenger Maria Perez both complained of pain and were transported via EMS to Clarke County Hospital. Goering did not report any injuries.

Damage is estimated at $250 to the 2009 Ford and $0 to the 2015 Ford.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Sept. 3 following a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart Parking lot, 2400 College Drive.

According to an Osceola police report, Makenzie McCuddin, Osceola, was going north in the travel lane in a 2018 Hyundai Elantra as a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Carolyn Simbro of Leon cut across a parking lane and ran into McCuddin. Simbro told officers that she hit her brakes, but was unable to avoid hitting McCuddin. McCuddin said she also applied her brakes, but was unable to stop in time.

McCuddin’s vehicle had damage to the driver’s die front and rear door, but was still drivable. Simbro’s vehicle had front end damage that bent the push bumper into the main bumper and grill area; the vehicle was still drivable.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 1996 Chevrolet and $5,000 to the 2018 Hyundai.