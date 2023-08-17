Aug. 17 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident on Aug. 9 in the Pilot Travel Plaza parking lot, 2010 West Clay Street.

According to an Osceola police report, a semi with a large black pipe was parked next to a 2020 Peterbilt. As the second semi pulled out of its parking spot, part of the pipe struck the passenger side mirror of the Peterbilt, causing it to fall off.

Damage is estimated at $750 to the 2020 Peterbilt. No information was available about the second semi.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Aug. 9 in the Pilot Travel Plaza parking lot, 2010 West Clay Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Aleksei Siniaev of Lake in the Hill, Illinois, was attempting to back a 2020 Freightliner into a parking spot next to a legally parked 2020 Kenworth. Siniaev’s passenger side rear of his trailer struck the driver side of the Kenworth causing damage to it.

Damage is estimate dat $1,500 to the 2020 Kenworth and $500 to the 2020 Freightliner.

–––––

No citations were issued on Aug. 10 following an accident in the 300 block of North Main Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Eric McLain, Truro, was traveling north on Main Street in a 1999 Ford F150 behind a 2013 Mack GU713 cement truck driven by Joseph Jackson of Osceola. Jackson stated that he was following a vehicle and was slowing down by down-shifting. McLain said that he did not see Jackson slowing, and struck the rear of the cement truck.

McLain required medical assistance, and was transported to the Clarke County Emergency Room where he was treated and later released.

Damage is estimated at $12,000 to the 1999 Ford and $1,000 to the 2013 Mack.