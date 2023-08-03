Aug. 3 accident reports

Three citations were issued following a single vehicle accident on July 17 in the 1800 block of Highway 34.

According to a Clarke County Sheriff’s report, Jayden Cappello of Winterset was traveling east on Highway 34 in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he went into the south ditch, coming to a rest after hitting a tree that was along the fence. Cappello was cited for driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Damage is estimated at $4,000 to the 2001 Ford.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Highway 69 north on July 24.

According to a Clarke County Sheriff’s report, officers were dispatched to mile marker 47 on Highway 69 for a vehicle in the ditch. Upon arrival, officers found a 2009 Lincoln MKZ belonging to Chong Lewis of Osceola in the ditch, and had struck the mile marker sign. Chong was found to be going in and out of consciousness, and an officer heard her say she had low blood sugar. Chong was taken via ambulance to Clarke County Hospital; no signs of alcohol impairment were found.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2009 Lincoln and $200 to the road sign owned by the Iowa Department of Transportation.

–––––

No citations were issued following a car v deer accident on July 24 along 330th Ave.

According to a Clarke County Sheriff’s report, Misty Claybaker of Woodburn was traveling north on 330th Ave in a 2017 Toyota Highlander when she struck a deer, causing severe front end damage.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2017 Toyota.