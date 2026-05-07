Support for Smith

Joel Fry

Osceola

I am pleased to offer my full support and endorsement of Jessica Smith for re-election as Clarke County Treasurer.

Having known Jessica both personally and professionally, I can speak with confidence about her dedication to the citizens of Clarke County and her commitment to public service. She brings a strong work ethic, a deep understanding of the Treasurer’s office, and a genuine care for the people she serves every day.

Jessica’s knowledge and experience are evident in the way her office operates—efficiently, accurately, and with a focus on customer service. Whether assisting residents with property taxes, motor vehicle transactions, or driver’s license services, she and her team consistently provide a friendly and professional experience.That kind of leadership doesn’t happen by chance—it comes from years of hands-on experience and a clear commitment to doing the job well.

As a former state legislator, I understand how important it is to have capable, trustworthy individuals in local government. Jessica Smith embodies those qualities.She leads with confidence, treats people with respect, and ensures that the Treasurer’s office runs smoothly for the benefit of the entire community.

I encourage the voters of Clarke County to join me in supporting Jessica Smith for re-election as your Republican incumbent Treasurer.