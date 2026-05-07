About Murray Wind Farm

Felix Friedman

Winterset

As development of the Murray Wind Farm continues, we understand that residents and landowners in Clarke County have important questions—not just about wind energy, but about the people behind the project. At RPM Access, we believe how a project is developed matters just as much as the project itself.

We are a small, Iowa-based company of ten employees, not a large, out-of-state developer. Our team lives and works in the communities we serve, and our reputation depends on doing things the right way. In fact, we have never been involved in litigation, reflecting our commitment to transparency, fairness, and follow-through.

A key difference is our approach to landowner agreements. We offer what we believe are among the most landowner-friendly contracts in the industry. We take the time to walk through every provision, answer questions, and ensure comfort before anything is signed. We also reimburse landowners for independent legal review of our agreements. Respect for private property is central to our work. Construction is strictly limited to clearly defined easement areas approved by the landowner. We do not “roam” across properties, and we restore land once work is complete. We also coordinate closely with county officials, fire departments, and EMTs to ensure community alignment and safety.

As per the ordinance, we will reduce visual impact. The Murray project will use Aircraft Detection Lighting Systems (ADLS), meaning turbine lights activate only when aircraft are present helping preserve the night sky.

Our relationship with landowners does not end after construction. We remain engaged, holding periodic meetings and maintaining open communication throughout the life of the project. When questions arise, we answer them.

Wind energy can bring meaningful economic benefits, but not at the expense of trust. At RPM Access, we are committed to earning that trust every step of the way.