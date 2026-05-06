Clarifications on wind turbines

I am writing in response to the March letter titled “Supervisors playing with fire.” While I respect the concerns expressed, it is a clear attempt to fearmonger your fellow citizens, because statements made about tornados and wind energy are baseless and false. The claims made are not supported by any evidence, so here is a clearer understanding of what wind energy development means for Clarke County.

First, there is no credible scientific evidence that wind turbines cause or intensify tornadoes or severe weather. Organizations such as the National Weather Service have consistently found that tornadoes are driven by large-scale atmospheric conditions — far beyond the influence of individual structures like wind turbines. Suggesting otherwise risks spreading fear rather than encouraging informed discussion.

Second, while the loss of life in past tornadoes is tragic, it is misleading to attribute those events to the presence of wind farms. Many regions without any wind turbines experience equally severe — and sometimes worse — weather events. Correlation is not causation, and it is critical that public decisions be based on verified data rather than assumptions.

At the same time, it is worth highlighting the substantial benefits that wind energy will bring to Clarke County.

From an economic standpoint, wind projects generate long-term, stable revenue for participating landowners, providing a dependable income stream that helps sustain family farms. They also contribute significantly to the local tax base, it could help school funding, infrastructure and essential services without the County having to raise property taxes on residents to support these services. During construction, projects create jobs and bring business to local contractors, restaurants and suppliers, with ongoing maintenance roles supporting employment for years to come.

Environmentally, wind energy is one of the cleanest domestic sources of electricity available. It produces no air pollution, uses virtually no water and reduces reliance on fossil fuels. This translates into a more sustainable future for our community and future generations.

Responsible wind development includes extensive studies, safety assessments and community engagement.

Clarke County has an opportunity to participate in a growing energy sector that delivers both economic resilience and environmental stewardship. That opportunity deserves to be evaluated based on facts, not fear.