Ronnie Decker

Murray

There was a meeting Monday, April 20, in the supervisors’ office over property taxes.

No one showed up.

I would not have known about the meeting, but I go every Monday and give my two-minute comment. Senior citizens you’ve got to show up. This is for your children and grandkids.

We are being overwhelmed with the property taxes. What could be coming may be unbearable!

Supervisors, we have a right to know when these meetings happen. You can publish them in our newspaper. This is one cost we welcome.

Stop keeping the citizens of Clarke County in the dark!

The citizens of Clarke County are good people - give them some respect.

They work hard and are law-abiding people. They deserve better treatment than they are receiving.

Please stop leaving us in the dark!