Trump’s Army

What do we do when Trump’s masked, private army shows up in Clarke County? Is the public and local law enforcement officials prepared to acquiesce to their heavy handedness?

They will not be looking for “only the worst”. Everyone knows what they will be ‘targeting’. Providing public opinion hasn’t turned on the administration it’s a matter of time before communities like Osceola will be occupied by his secret police. Businesses and schools will be affected. Warrantless searches and indiscriminate harassment and abuse is the ICE playbook.

If you drill down the irony is the architect of this round up-capture-enslave is Stephen Miller, Senior DHS advisor. The power he wields now without conscience or empathy, considering the history of atrocities suffered by the Jewish people is emblematic of the Trump orbit.

55%(+) (as of Feb. 18) of the U.S. population based on aggregate polls feel the agencies, ICE, Border Patrol, DHS, etc., actions are too extreme. The number of border crossings over periods of time doesn’t matter. Civil rights, “agent” behavior, Constitutional rights do matter.

-Federal Immunity- Masked, federal “lawmen” without legal constraints? That means literally they can commit any crime without recourse.

The state of Minnesota is in the process of creating legislation for, and other states are considering litigation against the U.S. government for damages and causes of death by this out of control, fascist-like war on the U.S public. Once this fascist-like power is exercised it has to be justified, thus expanded which leads to normalization.

Congress is the buffer. How we use our votes matter. Do you want to continue voting for the cowards and enablers that facilitated this mess?