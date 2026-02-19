Every day brings a new disruption…pardons, threats, intimidation, retaliation, tariffs, actions that ignore established processes, actions halted but without policy change or accountability, and officials telling me that what I saw isn’t what really happened.

It is easy to think that the blatant retaliation and intimidation tactics being used in Minnesota won’t happen here. Don’t be too sure.

I submitted a LTE (Letter to the Editor) voicing concern about a supervisor’s absence. I immediately received a certified letter from the CA (County Attorney) ordering me to cease and desist my criticism of public officials. A legal response on my behalf by the Institute of Justice silenced the CA but the threat has hung around. That threatening letter is no comparison to what our neighbors to the north are experiencing. How long will it take for them to feel safe again in their state.? I wonder what the response would be if such a force using the same brutal tactics and shooting citizens came to Decatur or Clarke County.

There is no reasonable explanation that justifies the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents. A mother discussed the death of Alex Pretti with her son. The son asked...

”Why didn’t they tase him?”

Everyone has a right to their own truth but not their own facts. A change in leadership?? The change needed is enforcement of immigration laws by trained officials with a sense of humanity…remembering immigrants are human beings, just like us

Perhaps the most devastating action by leadership is their efforts to instill fear in us against those who are different or have a different view. It causes us to withdraw from each other and we stop having meaningful conversations. We must talk and listen to each other seeking some common ground. Here’s a conversation starter...” Do you have friends or family in Minnesota?”

“Are they all right?” Ask each other “How are you doing?” Be curious about the well-being of others…Ask questions like an eleven year old.. “Why didn’t they tase him?”

Editor’s note: The cease-and-desist letter was issued to Audlehelm by the Decatur County Attorney in Feb. 2025.