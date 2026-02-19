Last week the Environmental Protection Agency revoked the longstanding finding that greenhouse gases endanger human health and welfare. Let’s be clear: this was not a technical regulatory adjustment. It was a political decision driven by the Trump administration and aligned with the interests of its oil and gas supporters, and it strips the federal government of its primary authority to control climate pollution.

For nearly seventeen years, that scientific determination allowed limits on emissions from vehicles, power plants, and oil and gas operations. Discarding it does not change the underlying science. Greenhouse gases still trap heat, intensify extreme weather, worsen air quality, and increase asthma, heat illness, and premature death. What has changed is that the federal government has chosen to look away.

The administration claims this protects the economy, yet the real costs will fall on farmers coping with flooding and drought, families facing rising insurance premiums, and communities breathing wildfire smoke and extreme summer heat. Removing standards does not eliminate the danger; it transfers the burden from polluters to the public and to future generations.

Environmental law exists because individuals cannot protect themselves from widespread pollution. Congress enacted the Clean Air Act to safeguard public health when industry activity creates harm beyond property lines. If a president can erase scientific findings to satisfy major fossil-fuel donors, then the law itself becomes meaningless unless Congress intervenes.

Citizens should demand action now. Congress must restore scientifically grounded environmental protections and clearly regulate greenhouse-gas emissions in federal law. The health of current Americans — and the safety of those who will inherit this country — depends on it.