Concerns of an Iowa voter

Iowans should be a little concerned about some troubling developments that seem to be showing up in a couple of candidates running for a couple of very important offices in our state.

Randy Feenstra is running for governor as a Republican and is proud of the over $4.5 million dollars he has raised for his campaign. If you dig down into the origins of this sizable war chest Summit Agricultural Group along with the CEO of Summit and some good old boy RINOS in the US House and their various political action committees seem to be major contributors.

These actions are legal, but Mr. Feenstra is trying to make us believe that every day Iowans are making most of the contributions with misleading posts on social media. While this statement could be accurate, it appears somewhat questionable.

Summit Carbon Solutions seeks to use eminent domain to build a carbon capture pipeline across Northwest Iowa farmland, aiming to benefit their business rather than serve the public interest. Feenstra was for the use of eminent domain for this project until he was against it after deciding to run for governor. He now denies ever favoring the use of eminent domain and that might possibly be true. Summit affiliates made large contributions to him, possibly hoping for a return on their investment.

Iowans need some answers from Mr. Feenstra to clear this up. Perhaps agreeing to debate the other candidates or possibly showing up at some open forums with the other candidates would be a perfect opportunity for Randy Feenstra to put concerned Iowans’ minds at ease on this issue and several other areas of concern as well.

Consider our other strong Republican governor candidates as alternatives to Mr. Feenstra.