Without a strong Farm Bill, outlook is bleak for farmers and everyone who eats

Emily Sheare

Senior manager of food acquisition and advocacy at Food Bank of Iowa

March 14 is a big date this year. It’s the second day of the Big 12 basketball tournament (Go State!); it’s Pi Day – you can celebrate with math or dessert; and most importantly, it’s also the date set for a government shutdown unless Congress can agree to increase the debt ceiling. A big part of that shutdown is the ongoing negotiation for a long overdue Farm Bill.

The Farm Bill is up for renewal every five years and is already almost two years past due. Luckily, Congress has renewed the Farm Bill through September 2025, but that doesn’t mean it’s without issue. Farmers are understandably concerned for what kind of safety and support they have given any number of issues that can arise during the year – and farm work is a year-round job. Many Americans who rely on hunger relief programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are worried their benefits will be delayed, or worse yet, drastically cut. And food banks and feeding organizations wonder how they are going to serve even more food insecure individuals with limited budgets, higher food and transportation costs, and increased need given these proposed cuts.

Congress is deep in its budget reconciliation process and the proposed cuts are alarming. The House version has suggested cuts of up to $230 billion to the agriculture budget over 10 years, and $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid over the same time period. There are potential cuts that would impact school nutrition programs as well. The Senate is likely to introduce its own similar version.

Grocery prices haven’t gone down, and the need for food access continues to rise to record and unsustainable levels. Less financial support for SNAP doesn’t just affect those facing food insecurity – participating retailers and grocers also could see a decline in sales. Local economies are negatively impacted because dollars aren’t being spent and therefore won’t stay in those communities. And cuts to Medicaid will certainly equate to more people needing food assistance as more of their limited resources will have to go to pay for health care.

I am never more aware of my food security than when I am shopping with my child. Last week, he requested apples, which we didn’t have, and I was able to stop by the store and buy them – without bringing a calculator to figure my budget; without having to first download coupons; and without having to put something else back on the shelf to afford the purchase. I recognize that privilege and am deeply aware that is not the case for so many individuals and families in Iowa.

In more than eight years as a food acquisition manager at Food Bank of Iowa, I do not ever remember being so uncertain about how we will be able to meet the need. We have incredible support from individuals, corporations, private donors and grants – but this year, more than any other, it might not be enough. Please contact your congressperson and ask them to protect SNAP. There is a way to support farmers and those facing food insecurity, and we can do it together.