SF 347 Threatens Our Community's Library and Learning Opportunities

I’m writing with urgent concern about Senate File 347, legislation that would dramatically restrict our library’s ability to serve as an anchor institution of learning and discovery for everyone in our community.

As a librarian, I’ve witnessed firsthand how our library sparks curiosity and opens doors through its diverse collection of materials. This bill would create a chilling environment where libraries might remove valuable educational resources out of fear of costly penalties and legal action.

The financial impact alone is staggering. SF 347 would allow lawsuits carrying minimum penalties of $5,000 plus daily fines that could devastate our community’s budget. These are resources that currently fund summer reading programs, technology access for job-seekers, and educational materials that benefit families throughout our community.

What excites me about our library is how it connects people with opportunities to grow, learn, and explore new ideas. This legislation threatens that mission by:

• Creating a pathway for individuals to target materials they personally find objectionable by circumventing established process

• Imposing harsh financial penalties that would drain resources from innovative programs and devastate small communities

• Undermining the professional judgment of skilled librarians.

• Potentially limiting access to materials that many community members value and need.

Rather than fostering an environment of discovery where young people can develop critical thinking skills, this bill would restrict access to information and create barriers to learning. Our library has always thoughtfully curated its collection with community needs in mind, and this legislation unnecessarily inserts government regulation into that process.

I encourage everyone who values our library as a cornerstone of learning and community connection to contact their representatives and express opposition to SF 347. Let’s ensure our library remains a dynamic space where curiosity thrives and everyone has access to the resources they need to grow and succeed.