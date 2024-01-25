Headline in Jan 10 issue is infuriating

Crystal Ashby

Murray

“Community-wide water conservation efforts show commitment” This headline in your Jan 10 issue is infuriating. I will start by saying I do not live in Osceola, and am therefore unaffected by the town’s water shortage. That is not my issue with your article. Your headline, and subsequent article, reads as if the community has rallied behind conservation gladly and completely ignores the fact that every resident and business is facing a fine for going over a specific water usage. I don’t feel like -conserve water or pay a fine- translates well to your headline. My aggravation is your collaboration and propping up of what boils down to a government squeeze. In my mind this is the definition of the media pushing government propaganda, and government propaganda is dangerous. It is all about trying to convince us that things are great when they aren’t. For every person reading who has had to pay that fine, or is constantly worried about paying that fine, or thinks it’s unfair that residents should have to pay a fine for water usage; I truly hope that you stop and think about the pervasive media/government collaboration happening in our society today at all levels. “Community-wide water conservation efforts show commitment”