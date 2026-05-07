Beyond the ‘Open’ Sign

Brad Zaun

SBA Regional Administrator - Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska

American business life is often found not in shiny corporate headquarters, but in quiet moments. It’s in the late nights balancing books at the kitchen table, facing the worry of making payroll, and finding the tough determination needed to turn a personal financial risk into something valuable that keeps a community going. These small centers—these local Main Streets—show a powerful example of the strength found in our nation’s over 36 million local businesses; they are the essential engines employing nearly half of our workforce nationwide.

For decades, National Small Business Week has honored these dedicated entrepreneurs. It recognizes their vital role in creating jobs, helping local economies grow, and showing a deep-rooted American spirit. This year’s recognition feels especially important amid what many see as a revival of the local economy—one powered by policies that support Main Street values, reward hard work, and fuel growth through local hiring and investment.

New numbers show a big jump in how confident small businesses feel, highlighted by an 80% rise in recent SBA loan approvals alone. Crucially, 60% of those new loans go to the smallest job creators: businesses with five or fewer employees. This proves that when resources flow into local economies, they hit the grassroots level first.

National Small Business Week (May 3–9) offers much more than just a nice ceremony; it is a direct path to real, practical help for the people who run this economy. We want to hear about your challenges and help you find solutions. Whether you are launching your very first venture, running an established local producer, or guiding a multi-generational family business toward its next milestone, dedicated assistance is waiting.