Q&A: SAVE America Act

Q: What is the SAVE America Act?

A: The U.S. Senate is debating an election integrity bill called the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act. Only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in America. The bill would strengthen voter registration rules to ensure only U.S. citizens may register to vote in a federal election. I’m a co-sponsor of the bill and have long supported free, transparent and accurate elections. After the previous administration allowed more than 12 million people to illegally enter our country, safeguarding the ballot box is top of mind to millions of law-abiding citizens across America. This legislation would ensure noncitizens cannot register to vote, help prevent voter fraud and ensure every ballot cast is legitimate. Losing public trust in the outcome of elections would be a death knell for our fragile American experiment.

The SAVE America Act would put in place two common sense measures to boost public confidence in election outcomes. First, it would require Americans to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote. Second, it would require voters to show a government-issued photo ID when voting. Requiring a photo ID ensures the person who is registered to vote in that election is the person actually casting the ballot. Americans already are asked to show photo ID when they open a bank account, board an airplane, buy cold medicine or sign up for government benefits. Showing a photo ID when voting is common sense. In fact, 36 states have voter ID, including Iowa. Voter turnout in Iowa has remained strong since the passage of voter ID laws nearly a decade ago. Strengthening election integrity is sacred to our system of self-government. Notably, 80% of Americans support voter ID. That’s saying something when so many issues divide our society today. I spoke on the Senate floor in support of the SAVE America Act and encouraged my colleagues to pass this legislation without delay.

Q: How can applicants registering to vote show proof of citizenship?

A: The SAVE America Act allows at least five documents to show proof of citizenship, including government-issued records that show a person was born in the U.S. or has been naturalized, including a valid U.S. passport; a certified birth certificate; a naturalization certificate or certificate of citizenship; a Consular Report or Birth Abroad for citizens born overseas; or a government-issued ID showing U.S. citizenship. The legislation gives states flexibility to adopt a process for applicants without these records to establish proof of citizenship, as well as a process for applicants with a name change, such as marriage or divorce. The legislation ensures states will be able to cross-reference federal databases to verify citizenship. In the 2024 elections, I called on the Biden administration to allow Iowa’s Secretary of State to access federal databases to verify voter eligibility. Last year the Trump administration reached an agreement allowing Iowa to access the federal immigration database known as the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) for the next two decades. Upon enactment of the SAVE America Act, states would use federal databases to periodically review voter registration lists to remove noncitizens. This will help states audit their voter rolls to ensure only eligible voters are registered to vote. Applicants for new voter registration in a federal election would need to provide proof of citizenship, such as first-time voters or those with a name change or who have moved.