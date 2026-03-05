Welcome to the very first edition of The Fairgrounds Front Porch — your monthly look at everything happening at the Clarke County Fairgrounds!

Each month in our small-town weekly, we’ll shine a spotlight on the people, projects, and partnerships that make our county fair such a proud tradition. From 4-H and FFA achievements and livestock milestones to grandstand plans, volunteer efforts, and fair board updates, this column is all about celebrating the neighbors who make it all happen.

The Clarke County Fair isn’t just a week in the summer — it’s generations working side by side, kids setting big goals, and a community that shows up for one another. Whether you’re in the show ring, behind a concession stand, or cheering from the bleachers, this space is for you.

Pull up a lawn chair — we’re glad you’re here.