The Sinclair Report - week 6

Week 6 of the 2026 legislative session wrapped up the initial round of subcommittee and committee meetings to meet a deadline called funnel week. This week ended leaving far fewer bills eligible for consideration by this General Assembly. The bills that survived the “funnel” will be eligible for debate by the Senate next week. I look forward to reviewing the surviving legislation and the work the committees have brought to the full Senate for a vote.

LEGISLATION HIGHLIGHTS

SSB 3140 addresses the verification of residency for SNAP benefits. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being. Iowans understand the benefits of public assistance for our neighbors facing poverty, disabilities, or loss of income, and this bill aims to protect those resources for Iowans who need them the most. The bill requires the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to use the SAVE database to verify immigration status and U.S. citizenship. It will help preserve the limited resources available for Iowans and protect our system from fraud and abuse.

The Education Committee voted unanimously to approve SSB 3163, which modifies course numbering systems between community colleges and state universities. In addition to implementing a common course numbering system, the bill updates the traditional remedial math and English class system with corequisite models (allowing students to take classes simultaneously rather than sequentially as prerequisites) by the 2028-2029 school year. It also updates career and technical education (CTE) standards to align with national frameworks in fields such as agriculture, information systems, and health sciences. These updates will improve outcomes and keep our higher education system competitive.

The Workforce Committee discussed, amended, and approved SSB 3169, which addresses the required verification of United States citizenship and immigration status of newly hired public employees or individuals seeking a professional licensure. The bill also applies to Iowa local government employees in our counties, cities, and schools. The news last fall that covered the Des Moines Public Schools superintendent’s arrest by ICE highlighted the need for legislation to avoid any future problems. This common-sense solution ensures Iowa does not face an issue like this in the future and helps protect from fraudulent uses of Iowans’ tax dollars.

VISITORS TO THE CAPITOL

This week organizations highlighting Iowa’s high school students visited the Capitol to showcase their successes. I am awed by the talent we have in our Iowa youth. I hosted a group of FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) and a group of iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates) student participants at my office. We spent time discussing their experiences and answering questions about the legislative process. Both programs, as well as others, are better preparing our high school students to understand how to navigate after graduation. The future looks bright if these students are any indication of Iowa’s soon-to-be graduates.