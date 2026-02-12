135 bills scheduled for subcommittee meetings

Week 4 of the 2026 legislative session saw over 135 bills scheduled for a subcommittee meeting, giving the public a chance to participate directly on a bill. Subcommittee meetings are the first step for any bill to be considered in a legislative session. These meetings allow the public an opportunity to submit written comments, to comment in person, to attend electronically and provide input over video, or to simply be an observer. I would encourage you to take advantage of the chance to participate on an issue important to you, or to just observe the process at some point. Following the public input and remarks by subcommittee members, the bill is voted on and, if it receives a majority of the votes, it will then become eligible for consideration by the full committee. There were over 20 full committee meetings scheduled this week and bills voted out of those committees will be eligible for debate and a vote by either the members of the Senate or the House.

IOWA CAUCUSES

Monday brought the Iowa caucuses, which has historically been considered one of the most critical components in Iowa’s election process. This meant we stayed home in our districts Monday so we could participate (I did drive to the Capitol in the morning to make sure we followed the rules and gaveled in). Since 1972, Iowa’s caucus has been the first in the nation. Caucuses are a great opportunity to gather with your neighbors, to get involved at the local level, to talk with candidates, and to participate in grassroots politics. My son, Carter, volunteered to be our precinct captain and run our caucus. I enjoyed the opportunity to gather with fellow Republicans in Wayne County to discuss important issues, grassroots activism, and what we need to focus on going into the next election cycle. As an added bonus this year the weather was the fairly mild …no snow and above zero temperatures!

LEGISLATION HIGHLIGHTS

Mental health treatments, driver’s licenses for citizens, and school funding were a few of the issues discussed in legislation this week. The Health and Human Services Committee passed SSB 3083 , a bill that eliminates barriers to access for Iowans needing step-down mental health services, while lessening the burden on our emergency departments and other health care facilities. The Transportation Committee discussed SSB 3024 , which would require the verification of citizenship and immigration status for a person who applies for or renews a driver’s license or identification card.

One of the first things the legislature tackles each year is K-12 education funding. Since 2017, Republicans have appropriated over $1.23 billion in new dollars for K-12 education. This week, the Senate proposed an increase of nearly $100 million for the next school year, which would bring total state spending on K-12 education by the state to $4.35 billion.

Ensuring a quality education is a priority of Iowans, and parents always want the best for their kids. Senate Republicans have demonstrated our commitment to fiscal responsibility by providing responsible increases to K-12 education funding, while implementing policy that returns the focus to teaching fundamentals necessary for Iowa students to be successful. Under this spending proposal, the state spends $8,133 per student on average, before adding in local (property taxes) or federal sources of money. With billions of dollars invested in Iowa students and policy improvements, Republicans’ efforts have produced results with absenteeism rates decreasing, reading proficiency improving, and more high school seniors engaging in work-based learning activities.

Also, meet with me in your area to talk about issues important to you: