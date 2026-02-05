The Sinclair Report

Week 3 of the 2026 legislative session saw more priority legislation coming from each chamber and the Governor’s office. Committees also received legislation the Governor is proposing as priorities in her last legislative session.

IOWA PROPERTY TAXES

I spent a good deal of time this week studying the bills that address rising property taxes, a topic that is very important to so many Iowans. There are three distinct proposals addressing issues with our current system. The three bills were delivered by the Governor, the Iowa House, and the Iowa Senate. More information can be found at these bill links: SSB3034 , HSB596 , and SSB3001 on the legislative website, www.Legis.Iowa.Gov.

The Senate released our proposal on property tax relief the first day of session, with Iowans at its focus. It implements limitations to rein in spending and growth of government, eliminates the rollback to help provide more certainty and transparency, and provides a permanent 50 percent taxable value discount on your homestead property. It also eliminates involuntary property taxes for Iowans 60 years old and older who have fully paid off their mortgage and own their home.

Many organizations are following these bills and documenting updates on their website, including a chart at Iowans for Tax Relief’s website. You can find their chart at this link: https://taxrelief.org/a-side-by-side-look-at-iowas-property-tax-reform-legislation/It is clear property taxes are the focus for everyone at the Capitol this year. We look forward to working together and finding the best solution to address rising property inflation and bring relief to Iowans and their families. I look forward to your reactions, input, and questions as these bills progress

VISITORS TO THE CAPITOL

A most unusual, but very amicable, visitor was Porter, a service black Labrador who was representing Retrieving Freedom. Retrieving Freedom participated in Autism Awareness Day at the Capitol to promote their mission—to change lives through the training and placement of service dogs for veterans with disabilities and children with autism. Other visitors included law enforcement organizations, public school affiliated associations, Iowa cooperative organizations, medical professionals, hospitality industry representatives, and many varied trade group association members. Our state Capitol building is most beautiful, and I enjoy the time I spend with Iowans here, especially those who make their first visit ever.

STAYING IN TOUCH

I rely on your input because everything we do as a General Assembly affects you personally. You can email me at amy.sinclair@legis.iowa.gov or call me at 515-725-4122 to voice your support or concerns on upcoming legislation. Visit the legislative website for information about bills important to you or to follow the work of the legislature: www.Legis.Iowa.Gov .

