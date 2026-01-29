The Sinclair Report week 2

Week 2 of the 2026 legislative session was short due to recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday. Committee and subcommittee meetings consumed much of the time this week. They are sorting through bills that need committee action. Many of these bills come from the priorities and policy recommendations delivered by Governor Kim Reynolds in her Condition of the State (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/SJNL/20260113_SJNL.pdf), by Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen in her Condition of the Judiciary (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/SJNL/20260114_SJNL.pdf), and by Major General Stephen E. Osborn in his Condition of the Guard (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/SJNL/20260115_SJNL.pdf). You can find their delivered speeches in the published Iowa Senate Daily Journals to learn more.

PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS AND PROSPERITY FOR IOWANS

Eminent domain and carbon capture are two topics being discussed at the statehouse this week. Private property rights and protecting our state’s land is important, and with two bills filed in the Senate this week, SF 2067 and SF 2069, we start tackling this important issue. One bill will address regulations for development of the industry, and another bill formalizes a taxation plan on the volume of the product. If passed, they will move Iowa farther down the path to eliminating the Iowa income tax.

Senate File 2067 creates a voluntary easement corridor for a hazardous liquid pipeline project to find willing landowners and voluntary easements and all but eliminates the need for eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipeline projects. This bill strengthens private property rights and allows Iowans to exercise their right to say no to land-offer contracts, while allowing those willing, to sign and participate in projects.

Senate File 2069 enacts a severance tax on the carbon dioxide flowing through the pipelines. It encourages the use of carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery to help support President Donald Trump’s vision for energy dominance in the United States, while expanding markets for Iowa agriculture and lowering costs for Iowans.

This has been a complicated issue for many reasons, but we continue to work with the House and Governor Reynolds on an agreement. We believe these bills provide stronger landowner rights for Iowans, for both those who want to be involved with projects and those who don’t, enact more regulations for installations of hazardous material pipelines, and create a path to prosperity and growth for all of Iowa.

VISITORS TO THE CAPITOL

Wednesday was one of the busiest days at the Capitol this week. The rotunda was filled with FFA and 4H students and veterans. FFA students came from all over the state to meet with legislators, talk about issues in agriculture, and learn about the legislative process.

I also had the privilege of hosting the Consul General Chris Elstofts from Australia. He was in Iowa meeting with state leaders to gain a clear understanding of Iowa’s legislative and state policy priorities.

STAYING IN TOUCH

I rely on your input because everything we do as a General Assembly affects you personally. You can email me at amy.sinclair@legis.iowa.gov or call me at 515-725-4122 to voice your support or concerns on upcoming legislation. Visit the legislative website for information about bills important to you or to follow the work of the legislature:www.Legis.Iowa.Gov. If you, or someone you know, would like to receive these weekly updates electronically, please visit https://iowasenaterepublicans.com/senators/amy-sinclair/ to sign up for my weekly newsletter.