Q&A: New Food Pyramid Restores Common Sense

Q: What do the new federal Dietary Guidelines recommend for Americans?

A: After one year back in office, it comes as no surprise the Trump administration continues to deliver on its campaign promises to Make America Healthy Again and address chronic health conditions and childhood illness. Updated every five years, the federal Dietary Guidelines impact federal nutrition policy and food programs, including meals served in school lunches and to members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The push for common sense, science-driven dietary recommendations is welcome news. The guidelines are a wake-up call to families to tap the brakes on junk foods that accelerate the risk for obesity, heart disease, cancer and diabetes. The U.S. faces the highest obesity and Type 2 diabetes rates in the developed world. The Trump administration tackles this public health crisis by restoring common sense guidelines and prioritizing real food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, full-fat dairy products and protein, recommending Americans beef up their daily protein consumption and include the nutrient at every meal, such as eggs, poultry and red meat. The updated Dietary Guidelines take aim at added sugars and artificial sweeteners that studies show contribute to diabetes and risk of obesity, suggesting no more than 10 grams of added sugar per meal.

The guidelines usher in a welcome dose of reality to encourage Americans to eat fresh food. It’s pretty simple. As a lifelong family farmer, I often use my platform to educate people that food doesn’t grow on the supermarket shelf – fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts come from the soil planted, tilled and harvested by farmers. Livestock and poultry producers work 24/7 to produce wholesome, protein-rich eggs and meat that Americans count on for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m glad the guidelines make no bones about it: Americans ought to avoid packaged foods that are high in sodium and sugar, including sweetened beverages and energy drinks. Instead, Americans ought to eat three servings of dairy products daily, including whole milk and full-fat options that studies have shown help regulate blood sugars and weight loss. Notably, the American Medical Association welcomed the updated dietary guidelines for providing Americans with clear direction for better nutrition on their plates. As a member of the Senate Finance and Agriculture Committees, I’ve scrutinized the work of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee over the years. I’ll continue my congressional oversight as these new federal regulations are implemented to keep scientific integrity intact.

Q: Why did you cosponsor the bipartisan Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act?

A: As a farm kid, I grew up drinking whole milk that came straight from our dairy barn to the kitchen. To this day, I enjoy whole milk with my meals. During the Obama administration, the so-called Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act enacted dietary guidelines that restricted schools who participate in federal nutrition programs from serving whole milk. It limited milk choices for students to nonfat or 1 percent milk. This federal policy missed the bullseye on nutrition and student preference by a country mile. Both the House and Senate have passed my bipartisan bill that would allow schools to serve 2% and whole milk again in the cafeteria. Our bill recognizes scientific research that shows full-fat dairy is part of a healthy diet. It also provides a boost to America’s dairy industry and local family farmers to offer the full range of wholesome, better-tasting milk to the nation’s school lunch programs.

I’m often asked about my secret to longevity. It’s pretty simple: clean living. I don’t drink alcohol or smoke. I eat real food (dairy, eggs, meat and potatoes, whole grains, including oatmeal for breakfast). Of course, I regularly leave room for my favorite dairy product, ice cream. Even with my 12-hours-a-day work schedule, I prioritize daily exercise and get at least 7 hours of sleep every night. I welcome the Trump administration’s efforts to restore common sense to Americans’ diets. Just consider, 90% of U.S. health care spending goes towards treating people with chronic disease. Fresh food will lead to healthier outcomes, support active lifestyles, help lower public health care costs and boost the farm economy. That’s a winning agenda for all Americans.