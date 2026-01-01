Ringing in America250

As we wind down the year, America is winding up to celebrate an important milestone in our nation’s history. On July 4, 2026, the United States of America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding.

When the clock strikes midnight on December 31, America inches closer to our Semiquincentennial – a Latin-derived term meaning 250 years – with special celebrations to commemorate our storied history in communities across the country.

Throughout our history, Americans from all walks of life have shaped our story, including the 56 colonists who signed the Declaration of Independence. These men reflected profiles in courage, pledging their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor on a piece of parchment paper. Knowingly betraying their allegiance to King George III, they committed treason against Great Britain to declare independence and dissolve political connections with the Imperial Crown.

One signer noted, “Stepping forward to sign the Declaration was like signing your own death warrant.” Benjamin Franklin reportedly said, “We must indeed, all hang together, or most assuredly we shall hang separately.”

As benefactors of their bold commitment to freedom, we must never take for granted the remarkable risk and providential promise they embraced. Since July 4, 1776, Americans can trace a shared heritage of freedom to that founding document proclaiming our unalienable rights and self-evident truths: equality, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The Declaration of Independence launched the American Experiment that continues from one generation to the next. This experiment is unique in human history.

The American identity isn’t bound by bloodlines, religion, race or ethnicity.

From the Revolutionary War to our Quarter Millennial, the strength of our American Experiment can be measured by civic engagement, an insatiable quest to achieve the American Dream, advance scientific discovery and innovation and unlock the impossible with hard work and imagination. If we want to pass down this promise of peace and prosperity, we must nurture our shared values of equal justice, limited government, personal responsibility and the rule of law. Throughout my decades of public service, I’ve worked tirelessly to sow the seeds of civic participation, use history as teachable moments in policy decisions and hold government accountable to the people.

That brings me to a recent speech I delivered on the Senate floor. One of the many ways to connect Americans during our 250th birthday will be with the coins in your pocket. The U.S. Mint will circulate unique “1776 ~ 2026” nickels, dimes and quarters to commemorate our Semiquincentennial. The quarter designs include the Mayflower Compact, the Revolutionary War, the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Gettysburg Address.

Women’s suffrage and abolition are key achievements in America’s struggle for equality. Relentless grassroots advocacy secured the sacred right of franchise to women and the bloodiest war in U.S. history brought an end to slavery.

The history of the suffrage movement is near and dear to my heart. My mother, Ruth Corwin Grassley, was one of the first women to cast her ballot after the 19th amendment was ratified in 1920. To honor her and all suffragettes, I cosponsored the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act in 2019 that authorized the U.S. Mint to issue special edition silver dollar coins commemorating the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment.

And yet, the U.S. Treasury has omitted these historic events from the five designs selected for the quarter in its special SemiQ series. That’s a mistake. The historic victory won by suffragettes after fighting for more than 140 years to secure the right to vote also merits a commemorative coin for America250. I’m encouraging the U.S. Treasury to do so. Indeed, one of the pivotal leaders in the women’s suffrage movement, Carrie Chapman Catt, was born and raised in Charles City, Iowa.

Separately, I’m pleased the American Innovation dollar coin series next year will feature native Iowan Dr. Norman Borlaug to highlight his pioneering work credited with saving a billion people from starvation. Dr. Borlaug’s story speaks volumes about American ingenuity and innovation for the public good.

As a lover of history, I’m co-sponsoring the Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule Act to be placed in the Capitol Visitors Center. The contents would remain sealed until America’s 500th anniversary on July 4, 2276, and contain commemorative items, as well as a letter to the future Congress. George Washington started this tradition when he laid the original cornerstone of the Capitol and reportedly buried symbolic items of American heritage, including historical documents, coins and newspapers for posterity.

Closer to home, Iowans can ring in America250 with family friendly road trips. A series of educational presentations will celebrate historical locations across the state from January to June. Mark your calendars for six monthly events along Iowa’s Scenic Byways to learn more about our state’s footprint in American history.

Find the calendar of Iowa events celebrating America250 at https://governor.iowa.gov/america-250.