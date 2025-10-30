“He Left His Mark on the Hands of Time”

A simple Civil War military marker locates the grave of one of Osceola’s most accomplished citizens. In Maple Hill Cemetery you will find the final resting place of an inventor, a patriot, an entrepreneur and so much more.

Levi Taylor was born in Green County, Pennsylvania on October 24, 1842 to Henry and Mary Taylor. It was before the outbreak of the war that Taylor became skilled in the jewelry trade. On February 24, 1864 he mustered into the 85th Pennsylvania Infantry Co F, joining his father in the service of their country. His father, Henry Taylor, had been serving in the 7th West Virginia Infantry Co F since the fall of 1861, gaining the rank of sergeant. Both father and son survived the War of the Rebellion unscathed and felt a fresh start was what the entire family needed. Along with his parents and two sisters, Levi came to Warren County and settled on the family farm near New Virginia.

It was in 1876, during the World’s Fair in Philadelphia, Mr. Taylor made a name for himself. He had traveled from Iowa to the centennial celebration to show off his ingenuity. Levi had always had an inventive mind. He created the world’s smallest steam engine. His jewelry trade skills aided in its creation. This small gas engine was made of gold, steel and platinum. It only weighed seven grains, which equals the weight of a small paperclip. It is displayed level on a gold coin. The engine was so small, a magnifying glass was needed to see its parts and would fit in a small metal tin case in Levi’s pocket.

Levi married Emma Sumpter in Murray Iowa on March 10, 1880. A year later, they were blessed with their first son, True Trust Taylor. To their family they added another son, Ona Otto and two daughters, Minnie May and Nina Nelly Taylor. By 1880, Levi and his family had settled in Osceola. Here he continued his successful business. The skilled jeweler sold and repaired many watches, rings, clocks and everything in between. His business was located on the south side of the Osceola square at 122 W Jefferson, where Keller’s operates today.