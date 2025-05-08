Biden’s Beijing Giveaways

Tax Day has come and gone, and working Americans were hit with a bill averaging $14,000 or more.

There’s probably a whole lot you’d prefer doing with the earnings you worked for other than giving it to the IRS, and I’m guessing shipping the money off to China isn’t one. But folks, that’s exactly what Washington has been doing with millions of tax dollars every year.

After reviewing the receipts, I uncovered more than $18 million sent to China over the last four years by the Biden administration.

The projects paid for in the communist country with our tax dollars include:

$24,000 promoting a “bakery ingredients roadshow;”

$42,300 constructing and installing a billboard;

$600,000 supporting arts and entertainment;

nearly $150,000 putting on DEI trainings; and

$7 million underwriting research by Chinese government institutions and universities.

Before Biden left office, he left Beijing a present, approving millions of dollars more for China.

Folks, Americans should never pay taxes to China, not one cent.

We currently owe China more than $760 billion, so it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever to borrow more money from China just to give it right back!

I’m working to make sure the cash coming out of your paycheck will never be given to China again.

I led the fight to cut off U.S. taxpayer funding to the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology. And my blueprint for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to trim $2 trillion from Washington’s budget calls for ending giveaways to China.

DOGE already canceled a $1.7 million grant for Peking University and another $135,000 for China Medical University. In addition, six Chinese labs were removed from the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) list of institutions eligible to receive U.S. taxpayer dollars.

Stopping the cash flow to China is challenging because government agencies aren’t even tracking how or where the money is going. That is why I am giving my April 2025 Squeal Award to Former President Biden for billing taxpayers for his giveaways to Beijing.

While requiring you to report and pay taxes on every dollar you earn under the threat of an audit, Washington can’t even account for how those dollars are being spent. This needs to change, which is why I introduced the Tracking Receipts to Adversarial Countries for Knowledge of Spending (TRACKS) Act, requiring every penny spent in China be accounted for and disclosed for public scrutiny. I also introduced the Accountability in Foreign Animal Research Act (AFAR) Act, ending U.S. taxpayer funding of risky research in China’s labs.